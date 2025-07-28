Wanted man that prompted alert in Warren County charged in weekend standoff

Denzelle Lamar Pouncy, 33, of Cincinnati, pleaded not guilty during his Monday arraignment in Mason Municipal Court for two counts of abduction and single counts of burglary, kidnapping, disrupting service, inducing panic and a misdemeanor assault charge, court records show.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

Pouncy was wanted for the alleged strangulation and assault of his girlfriend on Friday evening, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio Adult Parole Authority told the sheriff’s office that Pouncy’s ankle monitor had been tampered with and that it indicated he was at a house in the 3700 block of Spring Mill Way in Deerfield Twp.

Law enforcement officers responded around noon with the arrest warrant, and the Warren County Tactical Response unit was requested to assist with the apprehension.

Deerfield Fire and Rescue, Mason Fire and Rescue, Deerfield Twp. police and Monroe police were among agencies that also responded to the scene, according to news partner WCPO.

After several hours of Pouncy reportedly refusing to cooperate, the sheriff’s office said the tactical team breached the front door and took Pouncy into custody. Three others were inside the house but no one was injured during the breach, the sheriff said.

Pouncy is held on a $500,000 bond in the Warren County Jail. He is due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to a Warren County Common Pleas Court grand jury.

Pouncy is on parole following a 13-year prison term for a voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery conviction in Hamilton County, according to online records of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.