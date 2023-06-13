Two men accused of murder in 2019 shooting of Hamilton teen

The indictments are connected to the death of Londale K. Harvey, who was shot in a vehicle in the area of Pleasant and Fairview avenues on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

Officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to a Cincinnati hospital, where he died the next day.

Witnesses at the time described his death as a drive-by shooting, with suspects circling the block before firing into the vehicle, then stopping to pick up shell casings afterward.

“We need an ambulance right now, somebody got killed … my dude’s bleeding out,” a male caller told the Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher. “We was at the barber shop, a car pulled up and shot the whole car up.”

One gunshot was also fired into the building at 2501 Pleasant Ave., according to police.

A few days after the shooting, Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit said, “It was not a random shooting,” adding that Harvey had been targeted.

Goolsby was arrested Monday evening and is in the Butler County Jail, according to jail records.

Davis is currently not listed in the jail.