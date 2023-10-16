Trial date set for man charged with murder in shooting death of Middletown woman

A 2024 trial date has been set for a Middletown man charged in the shooting death of a woman in June at a Howard Avenue residence.

Richard Shelby Adkins, 37, was initially charged with felonious assault on June 11 after allegedly shooting a woman when a disagreement between roommates turned violent.

The gunshot victim, Ciara Cain, 26, suffered a wound to the head at about 2:38 p.m. and was flown to an area hospital, according to police. She died on June 13 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A grand jury then returned indictments against Adkins for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

On Thursday Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Adkins’ trial to begin Feb. 5. Adkins remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.