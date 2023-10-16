Trial date set for man charged with murder in shooting death of Middletown woman

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
X

A 2024 trial date has been set for a Middletown man charged in the shooting death of a woman in June at a Howard Avenue residence.

Richard Shelby Adkins, 37, was initially charged with felonious assault on June 11 after allegedly shooting a woman when a disagreement between roommates turned violent.

ExploreJohn Carter murder case: Hearing continued again for man accused of killing Fairfield’s Katelyn Markham

The gunshot victim, Ciara Cain, 26, suffered a wound to the head at about 2:38 p.m. and was flown to an area hospital, according to police. She died on June 13 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A grand jury then returned indictments against Adkins for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

On Thursday Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Adkins’ trial to begin Feb. 5. Adkins remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

ExploreMan arraigned on charges connected to fatal shooting outside Hamilton bar
In Other News
1
John Carter murder case: Hearing continued again for man accused of...
2
Germantown man pleads guilty to stabbing neighbor
3
Middletown man sentenced to prison for summer Kroger robbery spree
4
Owner of Butler Co. property where 90 dogs found, some dead, indicted
5
Ex-Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld sentenced to 16 months in...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top