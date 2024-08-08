Trespassed former student prompts lockdown at Springboro’s EduCare building

Springboro police arrested 26-year-old Eli Hudkins at the scene. Hudkins is facing telephone harassment, obstructing official business and criminal trespass charges in Warren County Court. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Hudkins was reportedly last enrolled in the district during the 2016-17 school year.

He arrived at the district’s central office building around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hudkins was trespassed from the district earlier this year due to erratic phone calls and behavior, according to the school district.

“Prior to this, back in 2020, Mr. Hudkins had been informed he was not to be on Springboro Schools’ property for any reason,” read a letter the district sent to families.

Hudkins reportedly made multiple calls to Springboro Schools before arriving on campus Wednesday morning. Once at the central building, he told personnel he needed to speak with a district staff member, according to the school district.

“District administration immediately issued a lockdown of the EduCare building and staff instructed students to move to a safe location,” stated the letter. “From there, our district administration called 911 and made contact with the district’s school resource officers.”

Hudkins left the central office and drove to the EduCare building, where police arrested him. The lockdown was lifted around 9:40 a.m., once Hudkins was in custody.

“The procedures that our district has in place allowed us to handle this situation with minimal disruption to the students and staff on campus,” read a statement from the district. “Our district is committed to the safety and education of all our students. Our administration is meeting with Chief (Dan) Bentley, the Springboro Police Department, as well as the district crisis team to discuss further safety precautions going forward.”

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the incident can call Springboro Schools at 937-748-3960.