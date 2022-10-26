Third evaluation ordered for man pleading insanity in 2021 Hamilton fatal beating

Brown was ordered to receive receive treatment to restore him to competency for trial. At a re-evaluation hearing in July, Haughey reviewed an update on Brown and ruled he is now competent for trial.

Brown’s defense also filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and a second psychological evaluation was ordered by the judge.

On Tuesday, Brown was in court where the judge said after two evaluations with different results, a third was requested by the prosecution.

Brown is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 6 for a hearing on the sanity issue.

An insanity plea means the defendant is claiming at the time of the alleged offense that they did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions. A question of competency alleges the defendant does not understand the charges and cannot assist in their own defense.

On Sept. 29, a person called 911 telling the dispatcher, “Some guy might need some help. I just had to beat the crap out of some guy. Because I just had to.”

Dispatchers called back several times when the caller hung up after saying he didn’t know his location in Hamilton.

With the help of a cellular service provider and another call from the man, the residence was located. Brown was then taken into custody.

Brown is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.