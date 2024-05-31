Third Dayton person arrested in theft of thousands in merchandise from Liberty Center store

Maston was found in a car and had a firearm and stolen merchandise in his possession, according to a release from Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Investigators said he is the third suspect in a theft from the Dick’s Sporting Goods on May 9 and said they believe he could be involved in other thefts from Liberty Center. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office reported arrests of two Dayton women for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of Stanley cups and Bogg Bags from the Dick’s store.

Taneka Brown and Sinaj Williams, both 20, from Dayton, were taken into custody Tuesday in the Trotwood area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those two are accused in thefts on April 2 and May 9. They face misdemeanor counts for the April incident and fifth-degree felony theft in the May 9 incident.

The suspects were caught on video running and laughing as they fled from the store on May 9, according to the sheriff’s office.