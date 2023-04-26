Suspect in Moraine fatal I-75 pedestrian strike arrested in Kentucky

The crash was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday on I-75 South near the Dryden Road exit near an ongoing construction zone on the highway.

A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Emily Ryan of Franklin reportedly broke down in the right lane of the highway. A pickup truck hit Ryan who was walking outside the disabled vehicle, Parish said. Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck got off the highway at the Dryden Road exit. Multiple witnesses and surveillance images identified the suspect vehicle as a newer white, full-sized pickup truck.

Parish noted last week Ryan’s vehicle broke down in the right lane and there was not a shoulder or safety zone to get the vehicle off the road.

He said Wednesday police are still investigating the crash and are looking into whether there were other factors, such as speed, impairment or reckless driving, were involved in the crash.