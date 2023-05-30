Suspect in deadly I-75 hit-and-run crash in Moraine faces charges

Police used GPS data to track DeBello’s truck to a campground in Oldham County, Kentucky. Florence police arrested him April 25 on a warrant out of Montgomery County for a probation violation. DeBello’s truck was seized and he also was charged in Kentucky through Boone County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle under influence, operating on suspended or revoked license and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle, records show.

The warrant for his arrest was issued July 28, 2022, by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick.

She granted DeBello treatment in lieu of conviction just 10 days before the warrant was issued in a felony drug possession case after his probation officer notified the court that his whereabouts had been unknown since his July 18 hearing, court records show.

Probation officer Lawrance Dudgeon notified Melnick of the DeBello’s April 25 arrest in Kentucky and that he was facing charges there, in addition to his possible involvement in the crash that killed Ryan.

“The Moraine Police Department is currently investigating a deadly hit and run accident that occurred on April 21, 2023, and have named Mr. DeBello as the suspect. Based on the information above, it is respectfully recommended that he remain in custody,” Dudgeon wrote.