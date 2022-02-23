Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Robbery suspect with bamboo stick indicted; Defense seeks insanity plea

Johnnie Lee Cundiff

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

caption arrowCaption
Johnnie Lee Cundiff

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A man accused of jabbing a clerk with a bamboo stick at Furst Florist and trying to snatch a purse at Oberer’s Flowers in Dayton was indicted Tuesday, the same day his public defender filed a motion for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Johnnie Lee Cundiff, 51, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of robbery.

ExploreRELATED: Man with large bamboo stick tried to rob Dayton florist, police say

He entered Furst Florist on Feb. 11 at 1306 Troy St. in Dayton with a large bamboo stick and told the cashier “this is a robbery” before jabbing her in the abdomen with the stick, causing pain and redness, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

A customer and another clerk disarmed Cundiff, who fled as the clerk followed him to Oberer’s Flowers a block away at 1488 Troy St. There, “Cundiff forcibly tried to take a purse” from a woman and punched her in the stomach but the clerk from Furst Florist was able to stop him, according to the affidavit.

Officers took Cundiff into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Public defender Andrea Dewar Oladi on Tuesday filed a motion to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges, and a request for the court to order an evaluation regarding Cundiff’s mental condition at the time of the offense.

Cundiff is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 11 arrest.

In Other News
1
Chief: Surrounding police departments have offered ‘support’ to Monroe...
2
Hamilton man calls 911 on way to hospital: ‘My brother shot me’
3
Loaded gun found in Kettering elementary student’s locker
4
Shots fired at police in Riverside chase that ends with Indiana SWAT...
5
Hamilton man dies after altercation with brother, shooting

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top