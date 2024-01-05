Police respond to shooting at Fairfield apartment complex

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago
X

Police and medics responded to a shooting Thursday night at the Timber Hollow Apartments in Fairfield.

The shooting was reported at 9:40 p.m. on South Timber Hollow Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

According to initial reports, a male suffered a gunshot wound.

However, a dispatcher said Thursday night the extent of his injuries was not known. It’s also not clear whether police have a suspect.

The Timber Hollow Apartments are of South Gilmore Road near state Route 4.

In Other News
1
‘I’m just very glad to be alive right now:’ Woman speaks out after...
2
Search executed at Ohio’s Eastern Gateway College over financial...
3
Man who shot at Middletown police found not guilty by reason of...
4
Police share photos, seek suspect in Ross Twp. assault and truck theft
5
Grand jury gets case of woman charged after dead dog and emaciated...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top