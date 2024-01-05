Police respond to shooting at Fairfield apartment complex

Police and medics responded to a shooting Thursday night at the Timber Hollow Apartments in Fairfield.
The shooting was reported at 9:40 p.m. on South Timber Hollow Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
According to initial reports, a male suffered a gunshot wound.
However, a dispatcher said Thursday night the extent of his injuries was not known. It’s also not clear whether police have a suspect.
The Timber Hollow Apartments are of South Gilmore Road near state Route 4.
