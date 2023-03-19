Police looking for suspect from I-75 high-speed crash

An officer monitoring traffic around 4:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 clocked a driver going 94 mph in a 65 mph zone before he caught up with the car and followed it, according to the Franklin Police Division.

The vehicle was moving back and forth across lanes and swerving, police said. During the pursuit, speeds reached up to 132 mph before the vehicle lost control, went sideways and crashed into the concrete medium.