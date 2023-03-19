Police looking for suspect from I-75 high-speed crash

Franklin police are looking for a man who fled from officers early Saturday morning on Interstate 75 following a chase that reached speeds more than 130 mph and subsequent crash.
An officer monitoring traffic around 4:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 clocked a driver going 94 mph in a 65 mph zone before he caught up with the car and followed it, according to the Franklin Police Division.
The vehicle was moving back and forth across lanes and swerving, police said. During the pursuit, speeds reached up to 132 mph before the vehicle lost control, went sideways and crashed into the concrete medium.
The suspect then ran from his wrecked vehicle and headed east. Backup was called and different agencies with crews from Butler and Warren counties and West Carrollton actively searched for the suspect for about two hours. He was tracked to a farm but nothing was found and drones could not find a heat signature.
