Police have person of interest in Middletown double homicide

Nearly a month after 25-year-old roommates and friends were gunned down in their Middletown home, police are focusing on a person of interest in the double homicide.
On Feb. 4, Daniel Fitzgerald and Marvin Tyrone Davis II returned home to their 15th Avenue house after an evening at an Elliott Drive bar. By 3:27 a.m., both men had been hit by gunfire. Davis, known as to his family as Ty, called 911 for help saying, “please come help me, I don’t want to die.”
Middletown Police Chief David Birk said detectives have a person of interest who left Bar II with the victims. And detectives are continuing to review electronic devices with the use of search warrants to determine who and why the men were killed.
Fitzgerald died of a gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. Davis was taken to Atrium Medical Center, which is in Warren County, where he died.
Stephen Hightower II, Davis’ cousin, said Ty was raised by his mother, Trish Snow, with three sisters and plenty of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his father Marvin Davis.
“It’s a big, but close family. Even though we were cousins, he would call me Uncle Stephen,” Hightower said.
Davis was a typical young man in his 20s who had some challenges that began with the death of his infant daughter three years ago.
“He had begun to work through the pain,” Hightower said, adding Davis was scheduled to attend his first support program for parents who have lost babies the week after his funeral.
Davis’ mother raised him in the church and he remained involved in activities. In December, Davis wasbaptized at New Era Baptist Church.
“Ty had a big heart,” Hightower said. “He had rededicated his heart to Christ. That is surreal and special in hindsight because it was one of the last major decisions that he made.”
Davis worked as a mentor at the Robert Sonny Hill Community Center to make sure young kids chose the right track.
“He was able to relate to them in ways that really helped the young people he worked with,” Hightower said.
Davis’ death has left a hole in the heart of his big “Middie” family.
Hightower said Davis was “at the wrong place at the wrong time,” the morning he died. “Even though it was his house, it was not something he was involved with.”
It is a tragic loss that the family is still trying to deal with, Hightower said.
“Ty was very set on putting his life together. To grow. He was goal oriented and wanted to talk about his future. He was a good young man doing the right things to get his life back together and it was tragically cut short,” Hightower said.
Fitzgerald’s family declined comment or to be interviewed.
There was no evidence of forced entry into their residence nor any indication the men fired in self-defense, the chief said. It does not appear to be a robbery, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged call Middletown detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.
