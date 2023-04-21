Person struck by truck, dies in hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Moraine

Moraine police received multiple 911 calls about the crash, including one from a construction worker in the work zone.

Witnesses and surveillance footage helped investigators identify the suspect vehicle as a newer white, full-size pickup truck. It has amber cab lights on the roof and damage to the front passenger side and headlight.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

It was last seen heading north on Dryden Road from the highway.

Parish said he has a hard time believing the truck driver didn’t know they were involved in some type of a crash.

“You’re going to have some indication that you’ve struck something,” he said. “Whether you’ve struck a vehicle, a person, an animal, something. You’ve struck something.”

Parish encouraged the driver to call police.

“We want this person to turn themselves in,” he said. “We’re not saying that this person is going to be arrested on the spot. We want to know their side of the story. This is a construction zone. We have a vehicle that was apparently stopped in a lane of travel and this truck was just traveling perhaps.”

Anyone with information should call investigators at 937-535-1166.

Parish noted said Ryan’s vehicle had broken down in the right lane, and there was not a shoulder or safety zone for them to get the vehicle off the road due to the construction.

He added is someone’s vehicle breaks down in a similar situation where it may be unsafe for the motorist to get that drivers should call for help.

“If you’re not in a safe area you’re best bet is to stay in that vehicle, contact an emergency number — whether that’s roadside assistance or police — and ask for an emergency response to at least provide you with some sort of barrier or buffer so that you can then determine what’s wrong with your vehicle before getting out into traffic.

Because it’s a construction zone with traffic changes, Parish asked motorists to slow down in that area. He added the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for multiple hours as investigators processed the scene.