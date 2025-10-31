Owner of Hocking Hills cabin pleads guilty in hidden camera case

WBNS reported that the camera was discovered in the basement bathroom by a family staying in the cabin in February 2024. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office detective Lt. David Wright said that only the lens of the camera, about the size of a thumbtack, was visible in the drop ceiling in the corner of the bathroom.

Police reportedly found video files of 49 adult victims and 13 child victims, with Wright saying the camera “was in view of the commode which was in the far-left corner and also in view was a walk-in shower.”

The lieutenant said Yard bought the cabin in 2019, though video files only dated back to 2023.

Yard was charged in July with four second-degree felony charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and two misdemeanor counts of voyeurism, and pleaded guilty to one of the felony charges last week.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Noc. 12, court records said.

Investigators said that Yard doesn’t own any other rental cabins, WBNS said.