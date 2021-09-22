Ohio AG sues Xenia florist accused of scamming brides out of $50,000

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed a civil lawsuit against a Xenia florist who is accused of scamming at least 48 customers out of more than $50,000.
Desiree Gilliam Pace, who operated Flowers by Des, reportedly accepted money for weddings and other events but failed to provide the services, violating the Consumers Sale Practice Act. The business is no longer open, according to the attorney general’s office.
Pace is facing one court of failure to deliver and misrepresenting the status of orders and refunds, according to the lawsuit.
“Weddings are meant to be a celebration of love, not a chance for a heartless grifter to leave couples empty-handed and upset,” Ohio Attorney Dave Yost said. “This action won’t take the sting away from that day, but I vow to help these couples get some payback.”
According to the lawsuit, Pace required customers to make down payments of 50% or more when entering into a contract and for the rest of the balance to be paid by the day of the event.
Pace is accused of failing to provide flowers the day of the customers’ events after confirming services, canceling services days before events and not contacting customers and failing to provide services.
When customers requested refunds, Pace told them they had to wait 90 days to receive the money due to their contracts, according to the attorney general’s office. Pace also reportedly misrepresented the status of the refunds to customers.
Yost is seeking restitution for dozens of Pace’s alleged victims.
