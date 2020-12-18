New Lebanon officer’s body cam footage: “I will freakin’ shoot you if you move”

The officer collects their information and then returns to his patrol vehicle.

It’s when the officer returns that the traffic stop becomes contentious.

The officer approaches the passenger seat window and asks him questions about his name, birthday and age and then asks the man to exit the vehicle. When he pats down the suspect, the officer says he found a gun.

“Dude, I will freakin’ shoot you if you move, you got me?” the officer says.

The officer requests for backup and then tells the man that he has his gun on his back and not to move.

“And that means what?” the man asks the officer.

There appears to be a sudden scuffle and shots are fired. The officer later says the man was shot in the back during the incident.

The man in the video appears to lose consciousness while on the ground, but then becomes responsive again to authorities who assure him that he is still alive.

The officer is then escorted away from the scene and put into a police cruiser a little bit down the road.

“He was going for that gun,” the officer says while being taken away from the scene.

Later in the video, the officer can be heard crying.

“I just shot a man,” the officer says. “I shot him.”

The report also details a little about what happened after the body camera is turned off. The report says Officer Gingry turned over his weapon and body camera and completed a walkthrough of the scene with a BCI investigator.