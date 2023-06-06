BreakingNews
Reds promote top prospect De La Cruz to big leagues
NEW DETAILS: Suspect in deadly DMAX shooting out of ICU, still not charged

Crime & Law
By
31 minutes ago

The suspect in the workplace shooting last month at the DMAX plant that killed one man and injured another no longer requires intensive care at a local hospital.

Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish said Tuesday the suspect in the May 18 shooting remains hospitalized and that police are still working with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges.

The suspect has not been identified because he has not been formally charged.

Moraine police and fire departments responded around 9 p.m. to the Dryden Road facility on a report of an active shooting. When officers arrived, they found the suspect critically injured outside with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head and two victims inside.

Jeffrey James Allen III, 28, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene. A second shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

“We’ve been able to confirm that both the suspect and Mr. Allen were apparently involved in a domestic-related feud over a female who was also an employee of the facility,” he said. “During the altercation between the two males last night, the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun and shot and killed Mr. Allen.”

Police said the suspect fired at least a dozen rounds at Allen.

The second gunshot victim was not part of the ongoing dispute. Candace Champ told the Dayton Daily News last month the other victim was her boyfriend. She said he was standing near the men when the shooting started and was hit in the foot.

DMAX is a joint venture between GM and Isuzu Motors. The plant manufacturers diesel engines for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks. Operations were temporarily suspended following the shooting, which also is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

