Middletown woman gets 100 days in jail for OVI crash into house that injured resident

A Middletown woman was sentenced to jail in connection to an OVI crash into a house in February that seriously injured an 83-year-old Franklin Twp. woman who lived in the house.
What was she sentenced to?
- Elena Reagan Eggleton, 20, was sentenced Tuesday by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe to 100 days in the Warren County Jail, with work release after the first 10 days.
- She also was ordered to serve three years of probation.
- In addition, she must continue outpatient treatment, and once released from jail, she must wear an ankle device that senses alcohol through the skin, according to sentencing documents.
What did she plead to?
- Eggleton pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to vehicular assault, assault of a police officer, harassment with a bodily substance and a misdemeanor count of OVI, which was a second offense in 10 years, according to court documents.
- As part of her plea, the vehicular assault charge was reduced from aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor criminal damaging count was dismissed.
What was she accused of?
- Eggleton was driving a 2011 Ram 1500 about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 16 northwest on Ohio 123 near McLean/Robinson Vale roads in Franklin Twp. when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a fire hydrant, wires connected to a utility pole and a cable box, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
- The pickup then went across McLean Road and struck a stop sign, traveled over more wires and then crashed into the front of a house in the 5500 block of Ohio 123, seriously injuring an 83-year-old woman inside, the report stated.
- “Substantial damage was done to the property including structural damage. A victim was in the residence and was subsequently hospitalized,” read a criminal complaint filed in Franklin Municipal Court.
- Eggleton was arrested at the scene on an OVI charge when she “became irate, kicked a trooper, repeatedly kicked the back of a patrol car and attempted to spit on a trooper,” according to an incident summary filed by the highway patrol.
- Troopers reported that a blood test measured Eggleton’s blood-alcohol level at .277, which is more than three times Ohio’s .08 legal driving limit.
What else?
- Eggleton was ordered to pay a $525 fine, and her driver’s license was suspended for two years, starting at the date of the crash.
