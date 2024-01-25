Middletown man gets probation for unlawful sexual conduct with Dayton teen

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
X

A Middletown man was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision after he pleaded guilty last month to felony charges for having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl last spring in Dayton.

Tyler Adam Hollon, 21, pleaded guilty in December in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Last January, Hollon began living with the teen’s family on East Hudson Avenue and reportedly engaged in sexual conduct several times between March 31 and May 21, when he moved, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Hollon was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years. In addition, he was ordered to meet with a sex offender specialist and to have no contact with the victim.

In Other News
1
Search continues for sixth attorney to represent Hamilton man in fatal...
2
Man charged in fatal Hamilton shooting ruled competent to stand trial
3
Madison Twp. woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after 90...
4
A month after Middletown police chief placed on leave, still no comment...
5
Trial canceled for man accused in 2022 stabbing death after alleged...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top