X

Middletown man arraigned on charges in injured baby case

Crime & Law
By
6 minutes ago

A Middletown man was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court on charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

Edward Leary, 26, was indicted by a grand jury on the second-degree felony charges for the May 7 incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted a 4-month-old child. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said it is alleged Leary became frustrated because the child was crying while he was playing video games.

Fornshell said the child suffered three fractured ribs, a broken femur and multiple bruises.

Middletown police investigated the incident and charges were originally filed in Middletown Municipal Court. On May 19, Leary’s case was bound over from Middletown court to a Warren County grand jury, according to court records.

Leary was booked into the Warren County Jail on May 25 where he is being held under a $75,000 bond and a no contact order. In addition, if Leary is released on bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, according to court records.

In Other News
1
Man accused of setting woman on fire ruled competent for trial
2
7 judges recuse from criminal case against Hamilton attorney
3
$1M bond set for 1 of 2 defendants in 2019 Hamilton teen’s shooting...
4
Bond set for man accused of shooting woman in head during argument
5
2 indicted for Hamilton teen’s 2019 fatal shooting, police say it was...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top