Middletown father pleads guilty after 5-year-old shoots himself

The investigation determined the boy was playing with a gun he found in his father’s bedroom when he accidentally shot himself in the leg, police said.

Middletown detectives said Enamorado was away from his house for about a hour when the boy shot himself in the right leg with a 9mm handgun. The boy’s 14-year-old brother and two other juveniles were in the house at the time.

Defense attorney Frank Schiavone III said Enamorado is overwhelmed with regret.

“He knows this whole thing was just a tick away from a dead child,” Schiavone said when Enamorado was indicted.

Enamorado and his brother left the house to go to Lowe’s to get equipment for their business. The teen was left in charge.

“He got a call at Lowe’s from home that this had happened and immediately called 911,” Schiavone said.

Enamorado had a CCW permit for the gun, but it was not secured when he left the house.

“It was a terrible accident,” Schiavone said. “They had been told never to go into Dad’s bedroom.”

Schiavone said the child has recovered and there was no permanent damage from the injury.

Enamorado admitted to detectives he left the gun unsecured inside the bedroom when he left the home, according to Middletown Municipal Court documents.