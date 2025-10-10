Mason woman convicted of stealing from football, cheer boosters

Laquita Miller, 44, was convicted of felony theft and telecommunications fraud charges, the release said.

The prosecutor’s office said she will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation is completed.

The investigation

In particular, Miller was accused of using banking information acquired while organizing a fundraiser for the Mason Football Boosters and a position as treasurer of the Mason Cheer Boosters to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars, the prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors said Miller organized the fundraiser in 2021, then in 2024 withdrew $6,158.52 from the account to pay for her credit card expenses.

After reviewing their finances, representatives from the Mason Cheer Boosters said that Miller had withdrawn at least $29,868.25 from their accounts, though the prosecutor’s office said they could not determine the total losses because the financial records, which were Miller’s responsibility, were incomplete.

Booster organization theft

Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said, “Miller was involved in several parent and booster organizations and appears to have created financial or other havoc in every one.”

Fornshell said that because booster organizations rely on volunteers, they are vulnerable to theft. He added that he will host a training for organizations and local leaders titled “Protecting Your Organization From Internal Theft” Nov. 19 at the prosecutor’s office. Interested people are asked to contact the prosecutor’s office by calling 513-695-1325.