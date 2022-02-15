Man with large bamboo stick tried to rob Dayton florist, police say

Bail was set at $100,000 for 51-year-old Johnnie Lee Cundiff of Dayton during his arraignment Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for four counts of robbery.

Cundiff entered Furst Florist at 1306 Troy St. with a large bamboo stick and told the cashier “this is a robbery” and demanded money before jabbing her in the abdomen with the stick, causing pain and redness, according to an affidavit.