Man shot by alleged thief during vehicle theft in Springboro

A 911 caller reported his neighbor showed up at his house with a gunshot victim, according to Springboro police records. The man appeared to have been shot in the arm and chest.

The caller said the man was barely responsive, but he was still conscious and breathing, according to records.

The man told officers he was shot by an unknown suspect while interrupting a vehicle theft, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Springboro police are asking anyone with information to contact detective Terry Dunkel at 937-748-6849. Calls during the weekend or non-business hours can be directed to 937-748-0611. To submit tips anonymously, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.