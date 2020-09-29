Man sentenced for abusing 9-month-old; grandmother says sentence too light

A Riverside man who was accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s 9-month-old son was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison, but the child’s grandmother questions the sentence.
Collin Hanna, 23, pleaded guilty to a count of felonious assault (serious physical harm), and a charge of endangering children was dismissed, according to court records. He was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to at least two years and a maximum of three years in prison.
He did receive 331 days of jail credit.
A statement of facts filed in the case last year accused Hanna of knowingly causing serious physical harm by abusing a 9-month-old child in October 2019. The grandmother of the child, Christale Morgan, told the Dayton Daily News the baby suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones, fractures and a black eye.
She said the baby had to spend time in the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries and is in foster care. She said the baby is growing, healthier and happier now.
But, she said the sentence is too light.
“This was a nine-month-old baby. He was not able to protect himself or stand up and fight for himself,” she said.
Hanna is still incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail, according to court documents. Hanna’s defense attorney, Lucas Wilder, didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.