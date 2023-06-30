Man indicted for murder in fatal shooting outside Hamilton bar

A man has been indicted for murder and felonious assault in the shooting death of Tracy Miller early Sunday morning outside a Hamilton bar.

The Butler County grand jury returned the indictment Friday against Ramello Devonte Mathews.

Mathews, 28, with court listed addresses in Hamilton and Cincinnati, is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond that was set in municipal court following his arrest Tuesday by Hamilton Police.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in Hamilton Municipal Court, but because of the direct indictment that will not happen. The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens, but a new arraignment date on the indicted charges has not been set.

Miller, 34, of Hamilton, died at a hospital following the shooting in the 1100 block of Dayton Street about 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened behind the Dayton Lane Pub where Miller had been a patron, according to his family. He was “found unconscious in his vehicle with two gunshot wounds,” according to the police report.

Miller was shot twice in the chest, but may not have been in the car when shot because a full round was found in front of a car tire, according to police and dispatch records.

When arrested, Mathews was in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in the pocket of a sweatshirt jacket, according to police and court records.

A male placed a 911 call telling the dispatcher, “We are at Dayton Lane Pub. Shots fired. Boy is in his car, I think he has been shot.”

The caller said the victim was not breathing well and the vehicle was parked in the lot behind the pub.

“We know from a witness that has reached out to family that there was an altercation, he fought back and was able to get out of the bar and was able to get to his car, “ said Angela Downard, Miller’s aunt. “We are under the impression that he recognized he was in a bad situation and tried to get out of there.”

Miller worked at an area concrete company and loved softball and baseball, she said.

“Tracy was a very good-hearted young man and he was a God fearing young man with a strong faith base,” Downard said. “He loved his family and was goal driven. He wanted to prosper and have a healthier, happier life.”

Miller attended Hamilton High School and was raised by his grandmother, so he also spent several years in Kentucky, she said.

“He had been really happy that last six to eight weeks. Happy about going to work and was really motivated,” Downard. “He was wonderful and had no problem telling any of us that he loved us.”