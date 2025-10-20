Man indicted for Dayton shooting, Preble County car theft

Both assault charges also have three-year firearm specifications, and the remainder of the charges except for the weapon charge had one-year firearm specifications.

He is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 23.

At about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 10, police responded to the 600 block of Walton Avenue for a shooting report and found a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the leg, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit. Medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court records, the man identified the suspect as “Philly,” and witnesses showed police a Facebook page for the suspect.

A detective with Eaton police later contacted Dayton police to say that a man reported being with Blatchford when he shot someone on Walton Avenue, court records said.

“Additionally, Blatchford had now stolen his black Chevy compact car,” the affidavit read.

Investigators said that Blatchford matched the shooting suspect’s description and the photos on the suspect’s Facebook page.

Later that day, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies and Kettering police tried to stop Blatchford in the Chevrolet, but he fled, the affidavit said.

The chase ended near Wilmington Pike and Whipp Road after pursuing law enforcement lost the vehicle, a Kettering police log said.

A witness called emergency dispatchers, however, and reported the vehicle had pulled into the Costco parking lot on Cornerstone Boulevard.

Crews found Blatchford, the vehicle and a gun in different areas of the parking lot, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, and at the time of writing was still in custody at the jail, according to the jail website.