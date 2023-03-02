Man flees troopers in Kentucky, Ohio, crashes into 2 semis on I-75 in Miami Twp.

A Kentucky man was seriously injured Wednesday night after he crashed into two tractor-trailers on Interstate 75 in Miami Twp. during a pursuit.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was alerted at 6:20 p.m. that Kentucky State Police lost sight of a driver involved in a pursuit after reaching the Interstate 275 loop. The car was identified as a red MVW sedan with fictitious plates that was driven by a suspect with multiple felony charges, according to a release.
A trooper from the Lebanon Post spotted the 1999 BMW 323I around 7:15 p.m. on I-75 North near mile post 39 and activated the overhead lights and sirens in an attempt to stop it.
The BMW did not stop and a second pursuit ensued up I-75 when the car struck two tractor-trailers and a guardrail near mile post 45 in Miami Twp.
After the crash, the driver got out of the car and ran into a nearby creek bed but he was quickly apprehended, troopers said.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Edward Adams of Albany, Kentucky. He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Kettering Health hospital for treatment.
Adams faces charges in Ohio and Kentucky, the patrol said.
