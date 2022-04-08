Man caught on video in purse theft at Kroger sentenced

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and Trenton police officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. Dec. 5, 2021 to Kroger on Oxford State Road for the report of a man snatching the purse from an elderly woman inside the store.

Explore Kroger shopper who stopped purse theft recounts incident

Trenton resident Patricia Goins, 87, was shopping when Vaughn allegedly took her purse and ran.

Deshawn Pressley said he heard someone yell “stop that man” and saw a man running from the store with the purse under his arm, according to the report. Pressley and others attempted to keep the suspect, identified as Vaughn, from getting in a vehicle, and a physical altercation ensued as they wrestled with the suspect.

When officers arrived, Vaughn was taken into custody without further incident. Pressley was treated for hand injuries. The purse was returned to Goins.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said further investigation indicated the purse was stolen from the cart of the victim and not while she had possession of it. So the original robbery was not supported by the evidence.

“This is a good example of how we correct things through a correct plea. The defendant was ultimately convicted of the conduct that he committed, a theft offense against an elderly woman,” Gmoser said.