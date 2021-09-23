journal-news logo
Man accused of punching, shooting Dayton police officer in head now charged

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker - Dayton Daily News
Sept 23, 2021

A man accused of punching and shooting a Dayton police officer Tuesday night is facing multiple charges, including felonious assault of a peace officer.

Antwayne Deon Lowe, 39, was also charged with assault on a peace officer, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons while under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The officer, Thadeu Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot in the left side of his face during a struggle with Lowe in the 600 block of Ingram Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. His left temporal artery was torn in the shooting, but he was in stable condition, Dayton Police Interim Director and Chief Matt Carper said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Holloway returned fire during the incident, shooting Lowe multiple times. Additional officers responded to the scene after Holloway called for more crews and medics provided aid to Lowe. Medics then transported him to Miami Valley Hospital. As of Wednesday, he was stable and in serious condition, according to police.

The incident started with a fraud reported at the Dollar General at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave. around 6:45 p.m. Holloway responded after a complainant said a customer used a counterfeit bill earlier that day, Carper said.

Around 7:26 p.m., Holloway approached Lowe, who reportedly matched the suspect description, at the back of 609 Ingram St., Carper said.

Lowe reportedly ignored Holloway and attempted to walk away. When the officer got closer, Lowe turned and punched Holloway, the interim chief said.

Holloway then used his Taser and Lowe fell to the ground. However, Lowe was able to reach into his pocket for a handgun and shot one round, hitting Holloway on the left side of his face, Carper said.

Holloway returned fire with five rounds, striking Lowe multiple times, Carper said.

Lowe is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon, according to court records.

