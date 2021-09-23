Man accused of punching, shooting Dayton police officer in head now charged

Around 7:26 p.m., Holloway approached Lowe, who reportedly matched the suspect description, at the back of 609 Ingram St., Carper said.

Lowe reportedly ignored Holloway and attempted to walk away. When the officer got closer, Lowe turned and punched Holloway, the interim chief said.

Holloway then used his Taser and Lowe fell to the ground. However, Lowe was able to reach into his pocket for a handgun and shot one round, hitting Holloway on the left side of his face, Carper said.

Holloway returned fire with five rounds, striking Lowe multiple times, Carper said.

Lowe is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon, according to court records.