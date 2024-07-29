Man accused of causing crash that killed 4 men near Dayton airport arrested in New Jersey

Hughes was indicted on July 24 of eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and OVI, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is accused of causing a crash that killed four employees with Enterprise Mobility: Larry Edwards, 77, of Tipp City; Stephen Cassel, 72, of Clayton; Richard Coatney, 77, of Piqua; and Richard Turnbull, 66, of Lewisburg. A fifth person was also seriously injured and taken to Miami Vally Hospital, while Hughes suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

On April 1, multiple police departments received calls about a reckless driver on Interstate 70 near the exit to the Dayton International Airport.

Then at around 2:10 p.m., Hughes, who was driving a Volvo SUV, reportedly rear-ended a Nissan Frontier pickup truck and fled onto the exit, the highway patrol said. The driver of the pickup followed Hughes and provided information to dispatchers.

Hughes continued to flee, reaching near 90 mph in an area with a speed limit of 40 mph, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, before he reportedly T-boned a minivan at the intersection of Terminal and Boeing drives, just four minutes after the initial crash.

The minivan was filled with men who worked at the nearby Enterprise Mobility business at the airport.