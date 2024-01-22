Madison Twp. woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after 90 dogs found on her property

In addition to the fifth-degree felonies, Murphy pleaded guilty to four of the second-degree misdemeanors.

In exchange for the plea, the remaining charges were dismissed.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II set sentencing for March 4, when restitution will also be considered to Animal Friends Humane Society that cared for the dogs until adoption. She faces a maximum of nearly nine years in jail.

Murphy is free on her own recognizance and has been ordered not to have any contact with animals.

Court documents outline details of the crimes, including: starving dogs to death, and failing to get medical treatment for dogs in her care who suffered from pneumonia “due to horrible living conditions,” open sores, rickets “due to being kept in the dark and continuously caged” and chronic ear infections and skin conditions.

Three dogs were found in the living room of the Mosiman Road residence without food or water, four neglected dogs were found in a pole barn and one, named Bella, was found without food or water locked in a van, according to court documents.

Murphy was arrested July 31 and spent several days in the Middletown City Jail before she waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was sent to grand jury for consideration. Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron then released her on her own recognizance.

Murphy also signed over the dogs to the county dog warden’s office for care by Animal Friends Humane Society. This means the eligible dogs were available for adoption and did not have to await the conclusion of the criminal case.

Deputies, detectives and deputy dog wardens arrived at the property in the 5000 block of Mosiman early July 27 for a welfare check on the dogs, court records show.

Murphy ran a rescue called ”Helping Hands for Furry Paws” and she was known to authorities because of previous calls, according to the court complaint.

In addition to the dogs found alive in “horrific” conditions, 30 canine bodies were discovered in refrigerators and freezers throughout the property and at an Eck Road property also owned by Murphy, BCSO said.

Animal Friends Humane Society on Princeton Road in Hamilton cared for the surviving animials that included senior dogs, nursing mothers and newborn puppies.