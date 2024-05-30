Longtime area school administrator charged in Beavercreek sexual assault case

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

A Beavercreek police incident report indicated that officers responded to a Beavercreek house the evening of March 9, 2023, for a sex offense that was reported to have happened Feb. 15, 2023.

“Hill was an employee of the Greene County (Educational Service Center) at the time the offense was reported. The victim is not a student (at the ESC) but is a juvenile,” said Capt. Scott Molnar of the Beavercreek Police Department.

Hill served as treasurer from August 2022 until he resigned May 10, said Erik Eppers, president of the Greene County ESC governing board.

“We are not aware of any allegations or investigations related to his work with the ESC or any individuals he may have encountered while working for the ESC,” Eppers said.

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes on Wednesday afternoon said he was not able to comment on the case.

Hill’s attorney also did not return a request for comment on behalf of his client.

Hill has active licenses for treasurer, superintendent and seventh through 12th grade mathematics teacher, State Board of Education data show.

He previously worked as treasurer for the Dayton Regional STEM School in Kettering and Madison Local Schools in Butler County, was assistant curriculum director for Huber Heights City Schools, served as high school principal for Vandalia-Butler City Schools and New Lebanon Local Schools, and taught math classes and coached boys junior varsity and varsity soccer at Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, according to Hill’s LinkedIn profile.