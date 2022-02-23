Loaded gun found in Kettering elementary student’s locker

Kettering police were called to John F. Kennedy Elementary School after a gun was reported in a student’s locker.
According to a message sent to parents by principal Laura Meek, after the school day ended, a parent contacted Meek to say a student told the parent that they had seen a gun in another student’s locker.
Meek said police were immediately called and removed the gun from the locker.
Kettering City Schools spokeswoman Kari Basson said that the gun was loaded.
The principal said that they are not aware that there was a threat or danger to students or staff during the school day, but said they are taking it seriously and working with police on how it should be handled.
Meek also thanked students who report these kind of incidents and parents who take the time to contact the school.
