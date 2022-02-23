Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Loaded gun found in Kettering elementary student’s locker

NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
14 hours ago

Kettering police were called to John F. Kennedy Elementary School after a gun was reported in a student’s locker.

According to a message sent to parents by principal Laura Meek, after the school day ended, a parent contacted Meek to say a student told the parent that they had seen a gun in another student’s locker.

Meek said police were immediately called and removed the gun from the locker.

Kettering City Schools spokeswoman Kari Basson said that the gun was loaded.

The principal said that they are not aware that there was a threat or danger to students or staff during the school day, but said they are taking it seriously and working with police on how it should be handled.

Meek also thanked students who report these kind of incidents and parents who take the time to contact the school.

In Other News
1
Hamilton man calls 911 on way to hospital: ‘My brother shot me’
2
Shots fired at police in Riverside chase that ends with Indiana SWAT...
3
Hamilton man dies after altercation with brother, shooting
4
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds to be arraigned this week
5
Mother who abandoned son in Colerain arrested in Kentucky

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top