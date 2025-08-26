Lebanon man indicted for fatal Clark County crash with man outside car

A Lebanon man was indicted this week on an aggravated vehicular homicide, accused of striking and killing another man in Clark County who was outside of his car dealing with a tire problem.

Jason A. Milliner, 50, faces one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, for the May 17 crash on the northbound shoulder of Urbana Road, which is Ohio 72, between Eagle City Road and Thomaston Trail in Moorefield Township.