BreakingNews
Crash Test Dummies to take stage earlier tonight due to impending weather
X

Lebanon man accused of raping girl multiple times

Crime & Law
By
July 18, 2023

A Lebanon man indicted for rape is accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Taylor Brandon Lewis, 42, with 10 counts of rape, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court records.

The victim was younger than 13 at the time, said Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, who is serving as a special prosecutor in the case.

ExploreWarren County Fair opens this week in Lebanon

Investigators believe there are five separate incidents that took place between March 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022, Weade said. Lewis and the victim were known to each other.

Lebanon police opened an investigation after the victim and her mother reported the alleged rapes. He was arrested on June 2 and is being held in the Warren County Jail, according to booking records.

Lewis is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Hamilton man shot, killed after being wanted by West Virginia police...
2
Former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds appeals conviction, seeks...
3
Suspect in local fatal Walmart shooting has third new attorney
4
Katelyn Markham case: Court hearing for suspect John Carter continued...
5
Katelyn Markham case: A timeline of events

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top