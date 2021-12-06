Ex-police officer found guilty of 1 count of rape from high school years

A jury found a former Waynesville police officer guilty Monday night on one rape charge for conduct that happened while he was a high school student in Centerville.
Peyton J. Kocevar, 23, of Centerville, was either acquitted or the jury was hung on eight other felony charges. A jury trial took place last week but the jury did not reach a verdict until Monday night.
Kocevar was accused of raping multiple victims while in high school between 2012 and 2016 when he would have been between 14 and 17 years old.
He joined the Waynesville Police Department in 2019 and was indicted in June 2020 by a Montgomery County Common Pleas grand jury for five counts of rape (by force or threat of force); two counts of rape (substantially impaired victim); and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Kocevar’s attorney, Jon Paul Rion, has said his client denies the accusations.
He has remained free on $100,000 bond since June 2020. As of Monday night, he was not listed as a Montgomery County Jail inmate.
It is not clear when Kocevar will be sentenced.
“I commend and support the many victims who have come forward to disclose incidents where this defendant forced himself upon them,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. at the time of the indictment. “I will continue to encourage anyone who has been abused by this defendant to contact the Centerville Police Department.”
