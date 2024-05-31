Judge acquits Warren County man in child sex case

“Thankfully he has been exonerated,” said Jarrell’s attorney, Charles M. Rittgers, who said his client was “falsely accused of a heinous, egregious act.”

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment in the case.

Jarrell was accused of having sexual contact with a child younger than 12 between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, 2022. He originally also was indicted for rape, but Peeler dismissed that charge.

Rittgers alleged there were multiple false accusations against Jarrell and people associated with him starting in 2019 that “didn’t make sense.”

“I think it’s a tragedy that the case got to a trial,” he said.