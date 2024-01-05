‘I’m just very glad to be alive right now:’ Woman speaks out after assault, carjacking in Ross Twp.

In the video, the suspect walks past the woman’s truck and inside the gas station. The woman said the man rushed into the gas station as she was going to exit, and that’s when he snatched her keys out of her hand.

The woman followed and tried to fight the man off before he struck her, causing her to fall to the ground as he got in the truck.

“I mean I just went for it,” the woman said. “I went out and grabbed the heck out of him, and he pushed me to the ground.”

The woman then got to her feet and fought to open the driver’s side door before the man drove away.

“When I was opening the door,” the woman said, “he looked at me and said ‘see ya’ and drove off.”

The woman said she has a sore tailbone and swollen finger after the carjacking. She also credited her “fight or flight” actions to her job as a nurse where you act first, react second.

“I probably wasn’t thinking because he could’ve had a gun, and he didn’t but he could have,” the woman said. “And I’m just very glad to be alive right now, yeah, very glad.”

The woman’s belongings, including a brand new designer purse from her daughter, were inside the truck.

“I don’t know why he did that to me,” the woman said. “Why did he do that to me?”

Ross Twp. police are still searching for the suspect and the truck, which is a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Ohio license plate 391 ZPY.

The suspect is a man that was wearing a dark gray T-shirt and a black zip-up hoodie or jacket.

Police said after the suspect stole the truck, he turned right on state Route 128 but his further direction is unknown.

“I’m hoping he will get caught,” the woman said. “And when he does get caught I’m going to look at him and I’m going to say ‘see ya.’”

Police also are looking for a second suspect they said was assisting the man who stole the truck.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is urged to call Ross Twp. police at 513-863-2337 or Sgt. Bryan Rogers at 513-316-4158.