Illinois man sentenced in child sex sting featured on ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’

He later agreed to sit and talk on camera with Hansen, whom he said he immediately recognized because he had watched his shows on child predators.

Arflack who investigators said brought condoms, spermicide, lubricant, Plan B pills and a cannabis vape pen in his overnight bag — told Hansen and detectives that he previously had sex with two 15-year-old girls — one in Ohio and another in Michigan — after meeting them online.

Sheriff Rob Streck said investigators will reach out to law enforcement regarding the other teens.

“That is definitely one of the primary issues we are looking at, just to see if there are other victims,” Streck told Hansen in the episode.

As part of his sentence, Arflack also was classified as a Tier I sexual offender. Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office once a year for 15 years.