Hospital nurse accused of diluting medications, falsifying drug paperwork

A Registered Nurse pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges of tampering with drugs and two counts of illegal processing of drug documents.

Barbara Dunn, 41, of Franklin was arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following her Dec. 4 indictment by a county grand jury.

“The defendant was employed as an RN at (Miami Valley Hospital) and is accused of falsifying paperwork documenting the administration of drugs to patients and diluting some medications,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

The incident happened May 7 and involved the prescription medication lorazepam, according to her indictment. It is the generic for Ativan, used to treat seizure disorders, anxiety and sleeping problems related to anxiety, and to relieve stress in cancer patients.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy. Her nursing license remains active, according to the Ohio Board of Nursing.

Dunn pleaded not guilty during her arraignment and is free on a recognizance bond. She is next due in court Jan. 3.

