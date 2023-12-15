Hamilton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Kettering Fifth Third Bank holdup

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Freytag is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Kettering police were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22 to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 4120 Far Hills Ave. after a manager called 911 and activated the bank’s alarms.

Daniel Freytag presented a teller … with a note stating, ‘Please give me the money without saying a thing,’ while whispering ‘hurry,’ causing the teller to fear for her safety,” an affidavit stated.

No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported, police said.

One of the responding officers spotted Freytag, who matched the description of the suspect, on Mossoak Drive running east. He was apprehended in the 4300 block of Pennlyn Avenue, according to police.