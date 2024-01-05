BreakingNews
Hamilton man gets 4 months in jail for Kettering Fifth Third Bank holdup

Credit: Google image

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
A Hamilton man was sentenced Thursday to four months in jail for handing a note to a teller and whispering “hurry up,” during a November holdup at a Fifth Third Bank branch in Kettering.

Daniel Brian Freytag, 39, was given credit for 44 days already spent in the Montgomery County Jail during his sentencing by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis, according to sentencing documents filed Friday.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Freytag last month pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft. He was indicted Dec. 1 for one count of robbery, a felony, but that charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Kettering police were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22 to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 4120 Far Hills Ave. after a manager called 911 and activated the bank’s alarms.

Daniel Freytag presented a teller … with a note stating, ‘Please give me the money without saying a thing,’ while whispering ‘hurry,’ causing the teller to fear for her safety,” an affidavit stated.

No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported, police said.

One of the responding officers spotted Freytag, who matched the description of the suspect, on Mossoak Drive running east. He was apprehended in the 4300 block of Pennlyn Avenue, according to police.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

