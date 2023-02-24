Hamilton man charged with fatal stabbing of longtime girlfriend has problems with new attorney

Defense attorney Muhammad Hamidullah was at Madden’s side and entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

But Madden became dissatisfied with his defense attorney who was hired by his family and wrote to the judge twice about issues saying he did not have confidence in Hamidullah.

Hamidullah filed a motion to withdraw as Madden’s attorney in both the murder and drug cases in January, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Attorney David Washington was appointed to represent Madden in the drug case that is still pending.

Earlier this month, McElfresh granted the motion in the murder case and appointed public defender Billy Guinigundo to represent Madden in the murder case.

Madden wrote letters to the judge on Feb. 13 and 14 expressing concerns about his new attorney, stating Guinigundo has only met with him for a few minutes and apparently did not file a motion that he said needed to be filed “A.S.A.P.”

“I will not accept this attorney or a representative for me in this case that is brought forward by Butler County,” Madden wrote in his fourth letter to McElfresh. “My next letter will be to the Ohio Attorney General and whoever else that may be need to be aware of my dire situation for fit and competent legal counsel.”

The case was continued by McElfresh until March 9 for a motion to be filed. Guinigundo remains on the case.

Brewsaugh was on the floor when Hamilton Police officers arrived at the home the day of the incident.

Neighbors and family members said Brewsaugh and Madden had recently moved into the house.

A next-door neighbor called 911, and the woman told the dispatchers that a man came running out of his house screaming and said he thought his wife was dead in bed.

“He’s screaming hysterically,” she said in the call.

The man could be heard in the background, “Oh God, oh God, oh God,” at the time of the 911 call.