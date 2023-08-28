BreakingNews
March 4, 2024, trial date set for Trump in US case charging him with plotting to overturn election

Hamilton man accused of killing his brother has trial set for November

Crime & Law
By
37 minutes ago
X

A fall trial date has been set for a Hamilton man accused of fatally shooting his brother in February 2022.

Justin Glenn, 40, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday where Greg Stephens scheduled his trial to begin Nov. 4. Glenn was found incompetent to stand trial in the summer of 2022, but in July, after 11 months of treatment, the judge found Glenn competent based on a court-ordered forensic psychiatric report.

Competency means Glenn understands the charges against him and is able to assist in his own defense.

He is accused of shooting and killing his brother, Jason Glenn, 47, on Feb. 21, 2022 in the yard of their Hamilton home. Jason Glenn died on the way to the hospital.

When Glenn was indicted in March 2022, he was in custody in Hamilton County for a 2020 drug case. He was sentenced in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to 1 year in prison for aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

ExploreHamilton man accused of killing brother found competent

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News a day after the incident that video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera appeared to show that Justin Glenn acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother.

But additional security camera videos and more investigation determined that although both men were armed and appeared to be engaged in mutual combat, Justin Glenn was the aggressor, Gmoser said.

Explore3 indicted in connection to recent Hamilton shooting incident

According to the Hamilton police report, “(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention.”

In Other News
1
Police: Man arrested on rape charges for University of Cincinnati...
2
Carlisle man who pulled knife on delivery driver in Middletown...
3
Husband of fired Central Connections executive director out of jail...
4
Ohio spent $92K on inmate tattoo removal equipment: 4 tats removed so...
5
Husband of terminated senior center director charged with 7 counts...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top