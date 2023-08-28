Hamilton man accused of killing his brother has trial set for November

A fall trial date has been set for a Hamilton man accused of fatally shooting his brother in February 2022.

Justin Glenn, 40, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday where Greg Stephens scheduled his trial to begin Nov. 4. Glenn was found incompetent to stand trial in the summer of 2022, but in July, after 11 months of treatment, the judge found Glenn competent based on a court-ordered forensic psychiatric report.

Competency means Glenn understands the charges against him and is able to assist in his own defense.

He is accused of shooting and killing his brother, Jason Glenn, 47, on Feb. 21, 2022 in the yard of their Hamilton home. Jason Glenn died on the way to the hospital.

When Glenn was indicted in March 2022, he was in custody in Hamilton County for a 2020 drug case. He was sentenced in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to 1 year in prison for aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

Explore Hamilton man accused of killing brother found competent

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News a day after the incident that video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera appeared to show that Justin Glenn acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother.

But additional security camera videos and more investigation determined that although both men were armed and appeared to be engaged in mutual combat, Justin Glenn was the aggressor, Gmoser said.

Explore 3 indicted in connection to recent Hamilton shooting incident

According to the Hamilton police report, “(Justin) and his brother got into a physical altercation that led to the defendant shooting his brother, and firing several more shots in the air. (Justin) then fled the scene and ended up at the hospital to seek medical attention.”