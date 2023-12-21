Franklin man indicted in crash that killed Greene County township trustee in West Carrollton

BreakingNews
A Franklin man was indicted Thursday in connection to an April crash in West Carrollton that killed a Greene County township trustee.

Mark Campbell, 44, of Jamestown was pronounced dead at the intersection of South Dixie Drive and Dryden Road, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Campbell was elected as a Ross Twp. trustee in 2021, and worked on his family’s namesake farm. He was survived by his wife and two young sons.

Bryan L. Day, 30, is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 4 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless homicide.

Day was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck around 12:50 p.m. April 11 east on East Dixie Drive at high speed when he changed lanes and rear-ended Campbell’s 2017 Toyota Camry as he was waiting to turn left onto Dryden Road, according to a West Carrollton Police Department crash report.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene and Day was taken to Kettering Health Main for minor injuries.

Blood tests revealed Day had cannabinoids in his system at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

A warrant was issued for his arrest following his indictment.

