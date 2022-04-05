journal-news logo
Franklin man convicted in Darke County extortion case indicted in Montgomery County, too

Joshua Allen Herald

Joshua Allen Herald

Crime & Law
By
28 minutes ago

A Franklin man indicted Tuesday on extortion charges is awaiting sentencing this month after he was convicted of similar charges in Darke County.

Joshua Allen Herald, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced April 18 in Darke County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty March 8 to one count of extortion. He faces up to 36 months in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.

ExploreRELATED: Court docs: Franklin man in extortion case threatens to release photos

The day after he is sentenced, Herald is scheduled to be arraigned, on April 19, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for extortion and two counts of theft.

Herald was arrested Feb. 7 by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office after a Patterson Twp. man reported that he had been getting text messages demanding money and threatening to release compromising photos of his adult daughter, according to an affidavit.

Detectives had the man arrange to meet the suspect and gave him $1,000 for the transaction that took place in a Greenville Walmart parking lot. Detectives watched as a black Ford F-150 pulled in and a man later identified as Herald got out, met the victim and took the marked money before getting back in the pickup truck and leaving.

Detectives followed the pickup and relayed its location to waiting deputies and Greenville police officers, who pulled over the truck in the 1100 block of Russ Road. Herald was found in possession of the money supplied by the sheriff’s office and was booked into the Darke County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Montgomery County, Herald is accused of contacting a Miami Twp. man and threatening to disclose embarrassing information unless he paid him money, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

The man paid Herald approximately $2,400, Flannagan said.

Herald remains held on $15,000 bond in the Darke County Jail.

