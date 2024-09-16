Franklin dispatcher to receive award for work finding missing girl

In a release, the city said that on Aug. 15, Cole received a call from the Middletown Division of Police about a missing girl who was believed to be in Franklin in the company of a wanted adult suspect that was not her legal guardian.

Franklin officers were unable to initially find the child, the release said, and although Franklin police had “no direct jurisdictional authority in the case,” Cole continued to dig, eventually finding a new phone number for the suspect that was unknown to investigators. With the new number, investigators were able to track the suspect and recover the missing girl and bring her to safety.

Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon, who initiated the award, said in the release, “Amy’s tenacity and quick thinking directly contributed to saving this young girl’s life. Her actions go beyond the call of duty and demonstrate the true meaning of public service. She exemplifies the best of what our department stands for.”

Franklin Mayor Brent Centers said, “Amy’s dedication is a shining example of what makes Franklin such a special community. It’s people like her who make all the difference, and we are honored to celebrate her incredible contribution.”