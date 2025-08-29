Former Butler Tech educator sentenced in Warren County child porn case

A former Butler Tech educator convicted of nearly two dozen felony charges in a case involving child sexual abuse material was sentenced Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
What was he sentenced to?
- David Kenneth Campbell, 57, of Mason, was sentenced by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler to five years of probation.
- He also must serve 60 days in jail, complete 200 hours of community service and enter and complete a sexual offender treatment program, according to his sentencing document.
- He was designated a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 180 days with his local sheriff’s office for 25 years.
- In addition, he was ordered to forfeit a laptop and external hard drive, to be disposed of by the Mason Police Department, the document stated.
What was he convicted of?
- Campbell was found guilty as charged following a trial of nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 14 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
What was he accused of?
- In March and April of 2024 in Mason, Campbell reportedly “disseminated and transferred multiple videos and photographs depicting children engaged in sexual activity,” his indictment stated.
What was his role as an educator?
- Campbell, hired at Butler Tech in August 2010, was most recently the director of robotics, engineering, aviation and manufacturing, said AJ Huff, Butler Tech spokeswoman. He was placed on administrative leave Aug. 19, 2024, and later retired from his position.
- Campbell’s five-year professional vocational education license for Ohio expired June 30, according to his educator profile on the State Board of Education website.
