Federal charges against Middletown man ‘changes the game,’ should lead to longer prison sentence

Police said the investigation recovered more than three kilograms of fentanyl, valued at more than $100,000, a large amount of cash, seven firearms, and four vehicles. It is alleged that five of the firearms were stolen, and two of the vehicles were stolen from North Carolina car dealerships, police said.

Brown was taken into federal custody and booked into the Butler County Jail where he is on a federal holder, jail records show.

During the last 20 years, Brown has been in the Butler County Jail numerous times, including drug abuse, possession of drugs (cocaine), having weapons under disability, aggravated menacing, trafficking drugs and probation violation, according to jail records.

The Middletown Division of Police remains committed to the fight against illegal drugs, gang violence, and the crimes that it brings to the community, the police said in a statement.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking-related crimes can call 513-425-7731.